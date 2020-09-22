Escambia Schools Addressing Problem Of Students With Little Or No Internet Service

September 22, 2020

As traditional students head back to class Wednesday in Escambia County, the school district is addressing the problem presented for students in areas that have limited or no internet service following Hurricane Sally.

“With over 50% of students being served through remote and/or virtual learning, it’s important that we continue to work with families to find appropriate methods to continue students’ learning and progress,” stated Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

On Wednesday, remote and virtual learning teachers will begin contacting parents and guardians to determine if students have an available and adequate internet access. Parents should anticipate a phone call from their students’ teachers to determine  methods for delivering remote instruction.

For students without internet access, schools will work with families to determine an appropriate solution tol ensure instruction and learning can continue.  Solutions may include providing a temporary mobile hotspot for the student until the internet is restored, or providing printed packets of learning materials for students where feasible.

Because teachers will spend the day contacting parents, the normal remote learning schedule will not occur on Wednesday.

Comments

One Response to “Escambia Schools Addressing Problem Of Students With Little Or No Internet Service”

  1. The Doer on September 22nd, 2020 4:35 pm

    Many middle and high school teachers may not even have a planning period tomorrow because of even and odd days. Also, many courses are hybrid. Again, the district has not thought this through. Students should log on if they have internet.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 