Escambia Writes Directly To Trump Seeking Individual Assistance

September 26, 2020

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Pensacola Mayor and local state delegation members have sent a letter to the President of the United States requesting FEMA Individual Disaster Assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. The Florida Panhandle was hit with a Category 2 hurricane on Sept. 16, 2020 with over 105 mph sustained wind, gusts up to 123 mph, over 30 inches of rain and water inundation as high as 15 feet in the Perdido Key area.

President Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Florida from Hurricane Sally, including Escambia County, Florida, for all public assistance, including direct federal assistance, for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Individual assistance is still under review. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state as warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Escambia County residents that have sustained damage to their home or business are asked to email photos of the damage, along with their address or neighborhood and a brief description of the damage (200 words or less) to hurricanesally@myescambia.com.  Include the address or neighborhood in the subject line.

To read the letter to Trump, click or tap here.

