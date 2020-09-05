Escambia Sheriff’s Office Warning Businesses About Credit Card Fraud Scheme

September 5, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses about a  recent trend involving counterfeit credit cards.

According to the ECSO:

The cards will be presented as a regular credit card, however when the magnetic strip is swiped the system will decline the card. Customers with these cards are then asking businesses to complete the transaction by manually entering the embossed numbers on the front of the card. When the business overrides the magnetic strip, they lose all protection from the original bank.

If a business chooses to manually enter a credit card number and assumes the risk of the transaction, they should take these steps in order to ensure a valid transaction:
- Determine the I.D. of the customer matches the name on the card.
- Keep a record of the card number and name on the card used.

Written by William Reynolds 

 