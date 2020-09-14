Escambia, Santa Rosa Report 72 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths On Sunday

There were 72 additional confirmed COVID-19 positive cases and no deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases increased by 49 to 11,867 An additional 23 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 5,126.

Of the 770 tests results returned in Escambia County, 5.6% were positive, and 9.2% were positive from 278 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.1%.

There were 73 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Sunday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 203 deaths in Escambia County, 96 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 66 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 16 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 663,994 cases including 656,485 Florida residents. There have been 41,297 hospitalizations* and 12,608 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,867 (+49)

Non-Florida residents — 1,045

Pensacola —8,642 (+90)

Century — 926

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 869 (+3)

Molino— 141 (+1)

McDavid — 68

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 73 (-8)

Deaths — 203

Male — 5,299

Female — 5,498

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 5,126 (+23)

Non-Florida residents — 50

Milton — 2,718 (+10)

Gulf Breeze — 733 (+2)

Navarre — 637 (+2)

Pace — 407 (+2)

Jay — 144 (+3)

Bagdad — 12

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 296*

Deaths — 66

Male — 2,806

Female — 2,262

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 663,994

Florida residents — 656,485

Deaths — 12,608

Hospitalizations — 41,297*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.