Escambia Rent And Mortgage Assistance Program Overwhelmed; Application Period Closing Friday

After just four days, Escambia County will stop taking applications for a local CARES Act rent, mortgage and utility assistance program — a week earlier than first announced.

The program made $813,451 available on Tuesday to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with up to $3,000 for each family. In the first day, over 600 applications were received, and by Thursday that number was around 900. A couple of hundred or so won’t be eligible because they indicated that they had not lost income due to the pandemic.

Applications will now close at 5 p.m. Friday to allow staff to review applications and determine if the funds are gone. All applicants will be notified by county staff regarding their eligibility. Applications are available online at myescambia.com/CARES.

A larger assistance program is coming from the county, but applications details have not yet been worked out.

Eligible applicants for the Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible expenses must occur between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage or utility company.

General eligibility requirements for the Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program:

Escambia County resident (including City of Pensacola and Town of Century)

Income adversely impacted by COVID-19 (documentation required)

Total household income cannot exceed 120% Area Median Income

This program is for past due rent, mortgage and utilities ONLY. Utility assistance can only be provided in conjunction with mortgage or rent assistance.

Income requirements for the Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Assistance Program are as follows:

Applications are available online at myescambia.com/CARES. Paper applications are available for pickup at the following locations for citizens who do not have online access:

Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 ( 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Century City Hall, 7995 N Century Blvd. (normal business hours)

EREC/Walnut Hill Post Office, 4950 Highway 99A, Walnut Hill (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

All West Florida Public Libraries

Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to 850-595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division by 5 p.m. on Friday. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call 850-595-1642 for further guidance.