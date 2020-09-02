Escambia Issues New Info On Housing Grants Application Process, New Locations

As applications opened Tuesday for rent, mortgage and utility assistance for local residents, Escambia County released more guidance on the program and added additional application locations.

Approximately $813,451 was being made available Tuesday by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the current application period eligible expenses must occur between March 1 and December 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage, or utility company.

Applications will be accepted though Monday, September 14 or until funds have been committed. Applications are available online at myescambia.com/CARES. For further information, contact Meredith Reeves at (850) 595-1642 or EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.

Paper applications are available for pickup at the following locations starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 for citizens who do not have online access:

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road. (Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Carver Park Resource Center, 208 Webb St. (Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Century City Hall, 7995 N Century Blvd. (starting Thursday during normal business hours)

Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 West Scott St. (Tuesday and Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Marie K. Young-Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road. (Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

EREC/Walnut Hill Post Office, 4950 Highway 99A, Walnut Hill (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

All West Florida Public Libraries

Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to 850-595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call 850-595-1642 for further guidance.

New information and guidance for applicants is below the income requirements in the following image.

Please provide the public the eligibility requirements as required by the State of Florida:

A.1. Is your combined annual household income below the 120% area median income level? (see chart below)

A.2. Are you delinquent on your rent, mortgage and/or utility payments? (utilities include electric, natural gas, propane, water, sewer, and trash). Please note – Documented evidence required.

A.3. Are you a resident living in Escambia County?

A.4. Do you have proof of loss of employment income or reduction of employment income due to COVID-19 impacts on or after March 1, 2020?

IF YOU ANSWERED “NO” TO ANY OF THESE QUESTIONS, UNFORTUNATELY, YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ESCAMBIA COUNTY CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND RENT, MORTGAGE, AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE.

Rent and Mortgage Assistance Grant Program Frequently Asked Questions including:

Q: I need assistance with utilities only. Can you provide assistance?

A: The funding is intended for foreclosure and eviction prevention. Utility assistance can only be provided in conjunction with mortgage or rent assistance. Utility assistance can be provided if your lease specifically requires maintenance of utilities and could be a cause for eviction. If you need utility assistance ONLY, please call 2-1-1 for referrals for utility assistance.

Q: How will I know the county has successfully received my application?

A: You will receive a confirmation number on your screen once you have completely submitted your successful application online. You will not receive an e-mail with this confirmation. Please make a note of your confirmation number for future reference.