Escambia County Unemployment Drops By About One-Third

The unemployment rate in Escambia County declined by about one-third in August, according to data recently released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 6.1% in August, down from 9.3% in July. That represents 8,665 people out of work out of a county workforce of 143,166. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 3.3%, or 4,876 people.

“Even better news is Escambia County and Santa Rosa County are below that statewide average. Obviously now with the hurricane, we’ve got some more recovery to do with out businesses and our families,” said Florida DEO Dan Eagle.

DEO announced the Pensacola area private-sector employment decreased by 7,300 jobs (-4.6 percent) over the year. The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-3,400 jobs).

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4 percent in August 2020, down 4.0 percentage points from the revised July 2020 rate, and up 4.4 percentage points from a year ago. There were 753,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,138,000. T

The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in August.