Escambia County Curfew Lifted, Except For Perdido Key

The curfew for Escambia County has expired, with the exception of Perdido Key.

The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Thursday morning for the Perdido Key barrier island, which is south and west of the Theo Baars bridge.

According to Escambia County, tviolation of an emergency order is a second degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and $500 fine.