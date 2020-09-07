Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Up By 76 In Two Weeks

September 7, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama increased by 76 in the past two weeks.

There are now 1,247 confirmed cases plus an additional 214 probably cases in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Health. There have been 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County, Alabama.

There were 624 people tested in the last two weeks for a positivity rate of 15.2%

Data released Friday by the Escambia County Healthcare Authority shows 540 of the positive cases were tested at Atmore Community Hospital, and 231 received positive results at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton. There were 26 pending test results between the two hospitals.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 