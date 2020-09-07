Escambia County, Alabama, COVID-19 Cases Up By 76 In Two Weeks

The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama increased by 76 in the past two weeks.

There are now 1,247 confirmed cases plus an additional 214 probably cases in the county, according to the Alabama Department of Health. There have been 22 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County, Alabama.

There were 624 people tested in the last two weeks for a positivity rate of 15.2%

Data released Friday by the Escambia County Healthcare Authority shows 540 of the positive cases were tested at Atmore Community Hospital, and 231 received positive results at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton. There were 26 pending test results between the two hospitals.