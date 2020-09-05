Escambia Closes Applications For Rent, Mortgage Assistance A Week Earlier Than Planned

Applications closed Friday, a week earlier than planned, for the Escambia County CARES Act rent, mortgage and utility assistance program.

The program made $813,451 available on Tuesday to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with up to $3,000 for each family. In the first day, over 600 applications were received, and by Thursday that number was around 900.

The county decided to close the application period early because the funds are likely exhausted due to the overwhelming response. The maximum assistance for those that qualify will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage or utility company.

About two hundred of those that applied will be immediately deemed ineligible because they indicated that they had not lost income due to the pandemic. All applicants will be notified by county staff regarding their eligibility in the coming days.

A larger county assistance program is forthcoming, but applications details have not been announced.