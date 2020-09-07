Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule

September 7, 2020

Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:

Monday, September 7

Escambia County Offices Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, September 8

Technical Coordinating Committee – 8:30 a.m., 222 W. Main St.

Citizens Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., 222 W. Main St.

Merit System Advisory Committee – 5 p.m., 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor Training Room

Escambia County Housing Finance Authority – 5 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St., Suite 310

Board of County Commissioners Budget Public Hearing – 5:31 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Navy Federal EDATE Ordinance Public Hearing – 5:33 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Wednesday, September 9

Transportation Planning Organization – 9 a.m., 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

Developmental Review Committee -  1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach

Friday, September 11

Sick Leave Pool Committee Meeting – 11 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 