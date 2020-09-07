Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule

Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:

Monday, September 7

Escambia County Offices Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, September 8

Technical Coordinating Committee – 8:30 a.m., 222 W. Main St.

Citizens Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., 222 W. Main St.

Merit System Advisory Committee – 5 p.m., 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor Training Room

Escambia County Housing Finance Authority – 5 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St., Suite 310

Board of County Commissioners Budget Public Hearing – 5:31 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Navy Federal EDATE Ordinance Public Hearing – 5:33 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Wednesday, September 9

Transportation Planning Organization – 9 a.m., 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

Developmental Review Committee - 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach

Friday, September 11



Sick Leave Pool Committee Meeting – 11 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room