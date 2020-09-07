Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule
September 7, 2020
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Monday, September 7
Escambia County Offices Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, September 8
Technical Coordinating Committee – 8:30 a.m., 222 W. Main St.
Citizens Advisory Committee – 3 p.m., 222 W. Main St.
Merit System Advisory Committee – 5 p.m., 221 Palafox Place, Fourth Floor Training Room
Escambia County Housing Finance Authority – 5 p.m., 700 S. Palafox St., Suite 310
Board of County Commissioners Budget Public Hearing – 5:31 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Navy Federal EDATE Ordinance Public Hearing – 5:33 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Wednesday, September 9
Transportation Planning Organization – 9 a.m., 5976 Chumuckla Highway, Pace
Developmental Review Committee - 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Santa Rosa Island Authority Board Meeting – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach
Friday, September 11
Sick Leave Pool Committee Meeting – 11 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Comments