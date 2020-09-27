ECUA Will Collect Recycling Cans This Week, But It Will All Go Into The Landfill

September 27, 2020

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority will pick up both trash and recycling cans this week, with both going into the landfill.

ECUA’s recycling program remain on  hold after Hurricane Sally substantially damaged the Materials Recycling Facility at Perdido Landfill.

Recycling collected this week will go straight into the landfill with the regular trash, according to ECUA, but will allow customers to have their recycling can emptied.

ECUA is also reminding customers that storm debris is being collected by contractors working on behalf of Escambia County and that ECUA is not picking up construction or building debris, whether bagged or loose. Construction and building materials are never items that are collected as part of the ECUA residential sanitation service.

The facility sustained about $800,000 in damage to the structure and equipment. A building contractor is already on site, has completed inspections and is ready to begin rehabilitation work. The best estimate right now is that the facility will be in service and ECUA recycling will return at the end of October.

“I want to assure our customers that ECUA is 150% committed to our program, and we are going to work to have the facility back up and running as safely and quickly as possible,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said Tuesday afternoon.

Bowers encourage residents to try to stay in the habit of recycling, if possible, by storing clean recyclables in their cans or elsewhere until service resumes.

Pictured: Damage to the ECUA Material Recycling Facility at the Perdido Landfill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 