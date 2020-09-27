ECUA Will Collect Recycling Cans This Week, But It Will All Go Into The Landfill

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority will pick up both trash and recycling cans this week, with both going into the landfill.

ECUA’s recycling program remain on hold after Hurricane Sally substantially damaged the Materials Recycling Facility at Perdido Landfill.

Recycling collected this week will go straight into the landfill with the regular trash, according to ECUA, but will allow customers to have their recycling can emptied.

ECUA is also reminding customers that storm debris is being collected by contractors working on behalf of Escambia County and that ECUA is not picking up construction or building debris, whether bagged or loose. Construction and building materials are never items that are collected as part of the ECUA residential sanitation service.

The facility sustained about $800,000 in damage to the structure and equipment. A building contractor is already on site, has completed inspections and is ready to begin rehabilitation work. The best estimate right now is that the facility will be in service and ECUA recycling will return at the end of October.

“I want to assure our customers that ECUA is 150% committed to our program, and we are going to work to have the facility back up and running as safely and quickly as possible,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said Tuesday afternoon.

Bowers encourage residents to try to stay in the habit of recycling, if possible, by storing clean recyclables in their cans or elsewhere until service resumes.

Pictured: Damage to the ECUA Material Recycling Facility at the Perdido Landfill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.