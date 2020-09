ECUA Trash Collection Canceled For Tuesday

Sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa County for Tuesday, Sept. 15, have been canceled following the announced closures of the Perdido and Central Landfills. Information on the resumption of collections will be posted after the re-opening of each landfill is determined by their respective county. All ECUA business offices will be closed Tuesday.