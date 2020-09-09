ECSO Seeks Beulah Area Vehicle Burglary Suspects

September 9, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals caught on surveillance video near the scene of several vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries happened early Tuesday morning, September 8 on Blackhorse Circle north of Mobile Highway, not far from the area of Beulah Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Seeks Beulah Area Vehicle Burglary Suspects”

  1. Jason on September 9th, 2020 2:10 am

    That neighborhood seems to have frequent vehicle burglaries each month. All the more reason not to leave valuables in your vehicle and ensure your car is locked. While cameras are an excellent way to document the criminal activity, it is also important to have some type of “perimeter or driveway alarm” to notify you when someone is in your yard, on the porch or inside your car at times when these “prowlers” shouldnt be present. Harbor Freight (Old Palafox) sells a very inexpensive driveway alert. More expensive outside alarms can be found on eBay or Amazon.

    The alarms can be mounted high enough off the ground that animals wont give a false alert. They can also be placed inside glove boxes or center console of vehicles. You can also spray paint them to color match the surroundings to further conceal their presence.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 