ECSO Seeks Beulah Area Vehicle Burglary Suspects
September 9, 2020
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals caught on surveillance video near the scene of several vehicle burglaries.
The burglaries happened early Tuesday morning, September 8 on Blackhorse Circle north of Mobile Highway, not far from the area of Beulah Elementary School.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.
Comments
That neighborhood seems to have frequent vehicle burglaries each month. All the more reason not to leave valuables in your vehicle and ensure your car is locked. While cameras are an excellent way to document the criminal activity, it is also important to have some type of “perimeter or driveway alarm” to notify you when someone is in your yard, on the porch or inside your car at times when these “prowlers” shouldnt be present. Harbor Freight (Old Palafox) sells a very inexpensive driveway alert. More expensive outside alarms can be found on eBay or Amazon.
The alarms can be mounted high enough off the ground that animals wont give a false alert. They can also be placed inside glove boxes or center console of vehicles. You can also spray paint them to color match the surroundings to further conceal their presence.