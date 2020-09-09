ECSO Seeks Beulah Area Vehicle Burglary Suspects

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals caught on surveillance video near the scene of several vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries happened early Tuesday morning, September 8 on Blackhorse Circle north of Mobile Highway, not far from the area of Beulah Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.