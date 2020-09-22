ECAT Service Resumes With Modified Regular Schedule

ECAT resumes a modified regular service schedule beginning Tuesday.

The following routes are temporarily suspended until further notice:

Route 41, East Pensacola Heights

Route 59A, NAS Pensacola, airport

Route 59X, NAS Pensacola, downtown, Cordova Mall

Route 61, Pensacola Beach

Route 64, Beach Jumper

Buses may experience possible traffic delays due to detours and debris. Buses will run every two hours, with the final routes departing ECAT and downtown at 6 p.m. The same modified schedule will run on Saturdays.

Escambia County Community Transportation Paratransit services also resumes on Tuesday.

The UWF Trolley Service will resume service on Thursday, September 24 when the college reopens.