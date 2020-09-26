Drop-Off Locations Available for Residential Vegetative Hurricane Debris

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, drop off sites in Escambia County are accepting vegetative debris only generated by Hurricane Sally.

Drop off locations are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway

John R. Jones Athletic Complex at 555 East Nine Mile Road

Oak Grove Convenience Center at 745 North Highway 99

Baars Field at 13020 Sorrento Road

Lexington Terrace at 900 S Old Corry Field Road

Park East at 1233-1235 at Fort Pickens Road

These are free sites for Escambia County residents with identification or proof of residency. These locations are only for private residential use only; no commercial debris will be accepted. Construction and demolition debris, household hazardous waste and bulky waste should be left at the curbside for right of way pickup.

Pictured: The Oak Grove Convenience Center. (Note that the fees listed on the sign do not apply to Hurricane Sally Debris)