Drivers Get A Break Through Monday. Then These Will Be The Trouble Spots.

Drivers will get a break from lane closures on state roads through midnight Monday due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. But then it’s back to normal at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday when drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8:

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).



U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Brent Lane (S.R. 296) Underground Utility Operations Near Davis Highway- Traffic will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9 as crews perform underground utility work.





Santa Rosa County:

- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8:

· S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.