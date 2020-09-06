Drivers Get A Break Through Monday. Then These Will Be The Trouble Spots.
September 6, 2020
Drivers will get a break from lane closures on state roads through midnight Monday due to the Labor Day holiday weekend. But then it’s back to normal at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday when drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Escambia County:
- Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8:
- Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.
- Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).
- · U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.
- · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road (C.R.) 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations.
- · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road
(S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- · Brent Lane (S.R. 296) Underground Utility Operations Near Davis Highway- Traffic will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9 as crews perform underground utility work.
Santa Rosa County:
- Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Tuesday, Sept. 8:
- Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.
- Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).
- · S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.
All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
