DeSantis Appoints Two To Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Rick Scott has appointed two new members to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. They are Kelli Ralston and Nicholas “Nick” Patronis.

Kellie Ralston

Ralston, of Tallahassee, is the Southeast Fisheries Policy Director for the American Sportfishing Association. She has served as a fisheries management analyst for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and currently serves on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee and the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s Ad Hoc Red Snapper Private Angler Advisory Panel. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Florida State University.

Nicholas “Nick” Patronis

Patronis, of Panama City Beach, is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market. He has served his community as a member of the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Board of Directors, the Florida Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association. Patronis attended Gulf Coast Community College.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District’s mission protect and manage water resources in a sustainable manner for the continued welfare of people and natural systems across its 16-county region from the Perdido River in Escambia County to the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County.

Pictured: Fillingim Land along the Perdido River in North Escambia is managed by the Northwest Florida Water Management District. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.