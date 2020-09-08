Crews Return After Helping To Restore Power Following Hurricane Laura

Gulf Power crews returned home safely Sunday from Louisiana after restoring power to thousands of customers who were left in the dark following Hurricane Laura. Gulf Power sent nearly 80 lineworkers and support personnel, along with 100 contractors, to help Entergy restore electric service and aid in recovery efforts following the storm that knocked out power to thousands of customers in Louisiana.

Crews worked 16-hour days in hot, humid conditions to restore power in the Columbia, La., area, located south of Monroe in the northern part of the state. A smaller leadership team of Gulf Power employees remain in the hard-hit area of Lake Charles in the southern part of the state assisting with restoration. Gulf Power’s sister company, Florida Power & Light, remains in Louisiana to assist Entergy with rebuilding its grid.

“It’s been an incredibly busy season of storm restoration across our country and we understand how difficult it is for customers to be without power – especially in the midst of the pandemic,” said Gulf Power President Marlene Santos. “I am so proud of our men and women for leaving their families to help other communities during a time of need. Our crews have experience in restoring power and so we’re glad to assist others, especially after they helped us following Hurricane Michael.”

Before making the decision to send help, Gulf Power makes sure its customers are taken care of and that no other storms are on the immediate horizon.

Providing mutual assistance after natural disasters is a hallmark of the energy industry. Gulf Power has already made four storm restoration trips this year. In August alone, Gulf Power crews assisted FPL and then traveled to New Jersey to assist a utility there following Hurricane Isaias.