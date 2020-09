COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Decline In Escambia County

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County are continuing to decline.

As of Wednesday, there were 107 patients current hospitalized for COVID-19 in Escambia County. It is first time since July 3 the number has been below 110. Once month ago, the hospitalization number was 217.

Source: City of Pensacola.