County Plans Ensley Gateway Beautification Project; Public Comment Being Accepted

September 6, 2020

A gateway beautification project is planned for the an open parcel north of the intersection of North Palafox Street and East Johnson Avenue in Ensley. It’s in the area that remained after the realignment of West Detroit Boulevard and East Johnson Avenue.

The proposed concept plan includes pedestrian walkways and seating walls that will provide a pleasant passive use park for neighborhood use and enjoyment. A plaza at the intersection is planned and it will provide access to the existing safe pedestrian crosswalks.

The site concept proposes landscaping with native trees and grasses along a bioswale/rain garden that will handle stormwater management in a low impact, natural, sustainable form.

A sidewalk along North Palafox Street is proposed to connect the site to space for an ECAT transit stop.

The public is invited to view the preliminary design concepts for the District 3 Ensley Gateway Beautification Project and provide their comments. The public comment period will open through Wednesday, September 30. Public comments can be submitted in the following ways:

  • Email
  • Mail: Atkins, 2114 Airport Blvd., Suite 1450, Pensacola, Florida 32504
  • Phone: (850) 378-6961

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 