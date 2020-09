Cooler Fall Weather Arrives: Highs In The 70s, Lows In The 50s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday Becoming sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.