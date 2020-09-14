Closed: Escambia And Santa Rosa Schools, UWF, PSC, Catholic Schools

Here are school closures across the area for Monday (and Tuesday for some).

If not specifically mentioned otherwise below, decisions will be made later about Tuesday, and we will post the updates.

Escambia County (FL) Schools

All Escambia County (FL) Schools are closed on Monday.

Santa Rosa County Schools

All Santa Rosa County Schools are closed on Monday.

University of West Florida

All in-person courses are canceled or offered remotely from noon Monday through Tuesday. Faculty will communicate directly with students regarding cancellation or remote format for in-person courses. All in-person courses scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Monday are offered as regularly scheduled unless otherwise notified by an instructor.

Pensacola State College