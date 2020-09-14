Closed: Escambia And Santa Rosa Schools, UWF, PSC, Catholic Schools

September 14, 2020

Here are school closures across the area for Monday (and Tuesday for some).

If not specifically mentioned otherwise below, decisions will be made later about Tuesday, and we will post the updates.

Escambia County (FL) Schools

  • All Escambia County (FL) Schools are closed on Monday.

Santa Rosa County Schools

  • All Santa Rosa County Schools are closed on Monday.

University of West Florida

  • All in-person courses are canceled or offered remotely from noon Monday through Tuesday. Faculty will communicate directly with students regarding cancellation or remote format for in-person courses. All in-person courses scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Monday are offered as regularly scheduled unless otherwise notified by an instructor.

Pensacola State College

  • All Pensacola State College locations, classes, and activities are canceled and the college will be closed on Monday.

