Church Food Giveaway Monday In Molino, Thursday On Nine Mile Road

September 27, 2020

There will be a 5,000 pound food giveaway Monday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino and a 10,000 pound food giveaway Thursday at St. Luke UMC on Nine Mile Road.

For both events, the parking lot will open at 8 a.m and registration will begin shortly thereafter. The food will be distributed about 9:30 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. There must be an identification per household; for Escambia  (FL) and Santa Rosa County residents only.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church is located at 5915 Highway 29 in Molino. St. Luke United Methodist Church is located at 1394 East Nine Mile Road.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 