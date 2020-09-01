Century Seeks Public Input As They Consider Applying For Up To $2.2 Million In Grants

September 1, 2020

The Town of Century is seeking public input at an upcoming meeting as they consider applying for up to $2.2 million in state grants.

The town is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) for a Fiscal Year 2019 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The Town is eligible to apply for up to $700,000 in the Neighborhood Revitalization, Commercial Revitalization and Housing Rehabilitation categories and up to $1.5 million in the Economic Development category.

Construction activities funded through the CDBG program must meet one of the following national objectives:

  • To provide benefit to low and moderate income persons;
  • Prevent or eliminate or elimination or slums or blight conditions;
  • To meet a need of recent origin having a particular urgency.

The categories for which these funds may be used are in the areas of housing or neighborhood revitalization, commercial revitalization, and economic development.

For each activity that is proposed, at least 70% of the funds must benefit low and moderate income persons.

The public hearing will be held on September 8. Click here for more information (pdf).

