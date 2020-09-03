Century Man Charged With Battery Of His Wife

A Century man was arrested after allegedly pushing and hitting his wife, who is the mother of his child, multiple times in the head and forcefully taking her phone.

Alexander Hayes, 23, was charged with with battery and felony robbery following the incident.

Hayes and his wife were living apart, but he went to her residence to look for his clothes and a cell phone cover that contained his identification and credit cards. As she attempted to walk out of the residence, Hayes closed the front door and hit her approximately nine times on the side of her head with an open hand, according to and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. He then pushed her into a chair and struck her in the head about five more times before snatching her iPhone, the report continues.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim suffered injuries to her head and neck.

Hayes was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.