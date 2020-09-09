Century Council Forced To Cancel Meeting After Zoom Calls Fail

September 9, 2020

The Century Town Council was forced to cancel their regular meeting Tuesday night because their virtual software was not allowing telephone connections.

During the pandemic, and executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed governmental bodies to meet virtually. The Century council switched to Zoom in July for meetings, and everything has worked almost flawlessly since.

While most people think of Zoom as a video conferencing service, there are plan options that allow users to join meeting audio by making an ordinary telephone call. Council members and the public have mostly joined the meetings by telephone, with only just a few using the Zoom app or website. The council has not been broadcasting video.

Tuesday night, callers were met with a message that telephone service was not available for the Century council zoom meeting. It was not immediately known if that was a Zoom technical glitch, or Century’s account was no longer configured or if the fee was properly paid for the “Zoom Phone” options.

The only participants to join the meeting via the Zoom app Tuesday night were the mayor, the interim city manager and an administrative clerk that were physically at town hall, council member James Smith and NorthEscambia.com. The other council members and public all apparently tried to use the telephone method and that failed.

Due to the failure, the meeting was canceled. It is expected to be rescheduled.

Written by William Reynolds 

 