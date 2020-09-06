Century Botches Public Hearing To Change Land Use For Council Member’s Father

September 6, 2020

The Century Town Council is being forced to reconsider a land use change for the father of a council member after town staff botched a legal notice.

James Smith, Sr., father of council member James Smith, Jr., requested a use change for  just over of a tenth of an acre at 220 East Pond Street from public/institutional to low density residential. It’s ordinary business that took a turn due to Florida’s Sunshine Law.

The town council held a required public hearing on the change during their August 17 meeting. James Smith, Jr. made a motion to approve the action, but was informed by Council President Ann Brooks that he could not make the motion due to a conflict of interest.  On a new motion by Luis Gomez, the council approved the change 4-0 without a vote from Smith.

But it was later discovered that the public notice published by the town did not include a date for the public hearing, invalidating the entire process.

The council will hold a new public hearing at or after 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8 and vote again to approve or deny the change.

The town’s planner will pick up the tab for the publication of the improper public notice.

Pictured above: The red area shows the property at 220 East Pond Street. Pictured below: This published public notice did not indicate the date of the meeting. NorthEscambia.com graphics.

