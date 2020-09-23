Cantonment Man Charged With Strangling Girlfriend After She Took Away His Liquor

September 23, 2020

A Cantonment man is charged with attacking and strangling his girlfriend after she took away his liquor.

Alfred Loranzo Lee, 37, was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and obstructing justice.

Lee’s girlfriend told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she took his liquor away from him after he he became agitated, and she asked him to leave. She said Lee would not leave, so she went to Wendy’s for about 45 minutes.

When she returned home, she refused to return Lee’s liquor, so he then choked her and bit the top of her head, according to an arrest report. He also grabbed a phone from her and prevented her from calling 911.

Lee then grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and cut her arm before hitting her on top of the head with the handle of the knife, the report states. The victim sought medical attention at West Florida Hospital for her injuries.

Lee told deputies, “I did what I had to do to defend myself”, according to the ECSO report. He would not provide the investigating deputy any further details.

Lee remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning with bond set at $18,000.

