By The Numbers: Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Declining; Lowest Since July 2

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County are continuing to decline. As of Wednesday, there were 84 patients current hospitalized for COVID-19 in Escambia County, the lowest number since July 2.

The number include COVID-19 hospitalizations only for each day. The numbers since June 18 are in the graphic below (click to enlarge).

Source: City of Pensacola.