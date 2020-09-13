Applications Open This Week For Over $7 Million In Escambia CARES Personal, Business Grants

The application period will open Friday for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant for individuals and families and the Escambia CARES Business Emergency Financial Assistance Grant, each in the total amount of $3,580,331.

Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant

Funding for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant will be available in amounts of $2,000 per household, and will be awarded to approximately 1,790 households in the county. CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants will be dispersed on a first-qualified, first-served basis.

General Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be residents of Escambia County

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen or a permanent legal resident

Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Have a household income of $45,000 or less

Have been negatively impacted by COVID-19

The application window for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant will be open from Friday, Sept. 18, through Tuesday, Sept. 22. The application will be available online at myescambia.com/CARES beginning Friday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

To apply for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant, applicants will need to provide:

Certification of COVID-19 impact

Copy of a valid, state-issued ID

Copy of Social Security card or other proof of a Social Security number

Tax-Filers: Copy of the first page of their 2019 federal tax return (IRS form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ)

Copy of the first page of their 2019 federal tax return (IRS form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ) Non-Tax Filers: Self-Certification letter stating the reason why you did not file a 2019 Federal Income Tax Return and/or the type of income you received – Social Security Benefits (SSA, SSI/SSD), Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Pension, Disability Benefits, etc.

Self-Certification letter stating the reason why you did not file a 2019 Federal Income Tax Return and/or the type of income you received – Social Security Benefits (SSA, SSI/SSD), Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Pension, Disability Benefits, etc. A completed W-9 form. Click here for the fillable W-9 Form.

Those needing assistance or who do not have access to the internet and wish to apply with paper forms instead of online can visit one of the 12 fully-staffed application assistance centers located throughout the county, with at least one location available in each district.

These locations will be staffed for in-person application assistance during the grant application window, Friday, Sept. 18, through Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. weekends.

Beulah Senior Citizens Center, 7425 Woodside Dr.

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.

Carver Park Resource Center, 208 Webb St.

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd.

Dorrie Miller Community Center, 2819 N. Miller St.

Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road

Gull Point Community Center, 7000 Spanish Trail

Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Field Road

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Rd.

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95-A North

Pensacola Downtown Library, 239 N. Spring St.

Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97 North

Escambia CARES Business Emergency Financial Assistance Grant

Funding for the Escambia CARES Business Emergency Financial Assistance Grant will be available in amounts of $7,500 for small businesses with up to 25 employees and $15,000 for small businesses with 26-50 employees.

The application process for the Escambia CARES Business Emergency Financial Assistance Grant will open Friday, Sept. 25, and continue through Tuesday, Sept. 29. The application will be available online at myescambia.com/CARES and will be available in select in-person locations. Those locations will be determined at the next Board of County Commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Businesses wishing to apply for this grant will need to supply:

A current W-9 form

Financial documents including a 2019 tax return, IRS form 941 from the first quarter of 2020 or a sole proprietor statement

Documentation of the amount of loans received from the Paycheck Protection Program

An active state business registration, license or other documentation of the businesses’ ability to operate in Florida

These grants are part of a larger funding allocation to Escambia County by the federal CARES Act via the State of Florida. Escambia County has been initially allocated more than $14.32 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners has committed half of this funding will go directly to the county’s residents and businesses in the form of direct payments.