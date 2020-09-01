Apply Now For Escambia Rent, Mortgage, Utility Assistance; Another $16 Million In CARES Assistance Coming Soon

Escambia County residents can apply for a rent, mortgage and utility assistance beginning Tuesday. And Escambia County will being taking applications for over $16 million in assistance in a couple of weeks.

Approximately $813,451 was being made available Tuesday by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to begin to distribute the first of the CARES dollars to our citizens who are hurting and in need. Also, while this includes the first $ 800,000 dollars of available CARES funds, we should begin taking applications for the larger allocations exceeding $16 million dollars to be distributed to our individual citizens and our businesses within two weeks,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry said.

Barry, who represents District 5, pointed out that residents can apply online or get in-person assistance at libraries including Century and Molino. He said more locations will be made available when the $16 million in funding is released.

“When that application period begins we are going to have county personnel in multiple locations in District 5 to help our citizens and businesses complete their applications successfully. It’s extremely important to me that we get these dollars into the people’s hands who are in need and especially those who have missed out on other forms of help earlier this year.”

During the current application period eligible expenses must occur between March 1 and December 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage, or utility company.

General eligibility requirements:

Escambia County resident (including City of Pensacola and Town of Century)

Income adversely impacted by COVID-19

Total household income cannot exceed 120% Area Median Income

This program is for past due rent, mortgage and utilities ONLY

Income requirements are as follows:

Applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 through Monday, September 14, 2020 or until funds have been committed. Applications will be available online at 8 a.m., Tuesday, September 1 at myescambia.com/CARES. For further information, contact Meredith Reeves at (850) 595-1642 or EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.

Paper applications will be available at the following locations starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 for citizens who do not have online access:

Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 (Monday through Friday, 8 .m. to 5 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

West Florida Public Libraries (including Century and Molino)

Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to (850) 595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call (850) 595-1642 for further guidance.