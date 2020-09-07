Applicants Needed For Local Community Ambassador Program

September 7, 2020

United Way of West Florida (UWWF) is inviting in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to apply for the 2020-21 Ambassador Program.

Each year, community-minded employers lend key personnel to UWWF to serve as ambassadors. By volunteering their time each month, these individuals help raise funds to meet critical needs in the community – addressing gaps in health, education, and financial stability. Each Ambassador supports between five and eight companies by planning and implementing successful fundraising campaigns.

The Ambassador Program is designed to help participants gain a better understanding of the needs of our local community while building lasting relationships with Escambia and Santa Rosa counties’ current and future leaders. As an ambassador, participants will strengthen their leadership skills, build strong community connections, and be part of something much larger than any one person or organization.

“Being is an ambassador for UWWF was an eye-opening experience,” said Bradley Sanders of Gulf Coast Kid’s House. “Not only did I volunteer and serve my community in a nontraditional capacity, but I learned so much from this experience and the different areas of need within Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.”

Ambassadors volunteer approximately 10 hours per month from September through December. To become an ambassador, download an application at www.uwwf.org/AP. Applications will be accepted through September 15. For more information, contact Campaign Manager, Blaise Moehl, at blaise.moehl@uwwf.org.

