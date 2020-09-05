Anna Dailey Emmons

Anna Dailey Emmons, resident of Molino, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born on September 14, 1949, in Selma, Alabama to the late Virgil and Helen Cook Dailey.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Emmons; parents; and sister, Virlene Johnson.

Anna is survived by her sons, David (Krista) Dailey, Robby (Gena) Rogers, and Michael (Carrie) Rogers; daughter, Jewel Scott; grandkids, Shane Abney, Kayla Hughes, Justin Dailey, Mariah Dailey, Steven Rogers, and Allen Scott; great grandkids, Braxton Lauder, Anna Rogers, and Lane Rogers; sister, Nancy Trilling; and nephew, Ryan Trilling.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Steven Zep officiating.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. prior to services.

Burial will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.