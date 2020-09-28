All Traditional Escambia Students Now Receive Free Meals; Remote Student Meal Locations Updated

All Escambia County School District students will receive free meals as of Monday, September 28, and pick up locations for remote learners have been adjusted.

All traditional learning (brick and mortar) students will receive free meals at school at no charge, according to the Escambia County School District Food Service Department.

ECSD’s pick up breakfast and lunch service has now been expanded to include any child 18 and under. Families can continue to pick-up meals for multiple students in one stop.

“If the child is not in the car, parents picking up meals will need to provide the names of the children who will receive the meals” said Jaleena Davis, ECSD director of School Food Service. “Distribution location changes were made based on the numbers of families who have frequented our school sites and comparing our locations with other local sources.”

Some schools were removed the distribution list for remote learners (including Ernest Ward Middle). The new ECSD school distribution sites and times, effective Sept 28, are listed below:

6:15 to 7:00 a.m

Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Hwy. 95A North, Cantonment

6:30 – 7:00 a.m

Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave.

Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (HWY 29)

Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave.

Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Hwy.

Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St.,

L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 East Ten Mile Rd.

Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino

Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave.

Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Hwy.

Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd

Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 3000 Owen Bell Lane

Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Dr.

Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd.

C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St.

West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave.

At 6:45 – 7:30 a.m. meals may be picked up at:

Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Pkwy.

7:00 – 7:30 a.m.

Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.

Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Rd.

Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Rd.

Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave.

Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Rd.

Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Dr.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.