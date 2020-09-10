Category 1 Hurricane Sally Continues To Hit Escambia County With 80 MPH Winds

Winds in Hurricane Sally decreased to 80 mph as of 10 a.m.. The storm made landfall Wednesday in Gulf Shores with winds of 105 mph at 4:45 a.m.

10 AM UPDATE

HURRICANE AND FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located

by NWS Doppler radar and surface observations near latitude 30.6

North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is moving toward the north-

northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a north-northeastward to

northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected

later today and tonight. A faster northeastward motion is forecast

Thursday and Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of

Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and

southeastern Alabama through early Thursday, move over central

Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)

with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center

moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is

forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles

(205 km).

RAINFALL: Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional

rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts

possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west

of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10

to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches are expected. Historic

and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major

river flooding, is unfolding

WIND: Hurricane conditions will continue this afternoon within

portions of the hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama.

Tropical storm conditions will continue in portions of the warning

areas through tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across

portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and southwest

Georgia.

