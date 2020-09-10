Category 1 Hurricane Sally Continues To Hit Escambia County With 80 MPH Winds

September 16, 2020

Winds in Hurricane Sally decreased  to 80 mph as of 10  a.m.. The storm made landfall  Wednesday in Gulf Shores with winds of 105 mph at 4:45 a.m.

10 AM UPDATE

HURRICANE AND FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUE

At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sally was located
by NWS Doppler radar and surface observations near latitude 30.6
North, longitude 87.4 West. Sally is moving toward the north-
northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a north-northeastward to
northeastward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected
later today and tonight. A faster northeastward motion is forecast
Thursday and Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of
Sally will move across the extreme western Florida panhandle and
southeastern Alabama through early Thursday, move over central
Georgia on Thursday, and move over South Carolina Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h)
with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as the center
moves farther inland this afternoon and tonight, and Sally is
forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles
(205 km).

RAINFALL: Through this afternoon, Sally will produce additional
rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches with localized higher amounts
possible along and just inland of the central Gulf Coast from west
of Tallahassee, Florida to Mobile Bay, Alabama. Storm totals of 10
to 20 inches to isolated amounts of 35 inches are expected. Historic
and catastrophic flooding, including widespread moderate to major
river flooding, is unfolding

WIND: Hurricane conditions will continue this afternoon within
portions of the hurricane warning area in Florida and Alabama.
Tropical storm conditions will continue in portions of the warning
areas through tonight.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes may occur today and tonight across
portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and southwest
Georgia.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

Comments

2 Responses to “Category 1 Hurricane Sally Continues To Hit Escambia County With 80 MPH Winds”

  1. Emily on September 16th, 2020 9:10 am

    Did you get through it alright, Zachary B.? Hope you came out safely.

  2. Zachary B on September 16th, 2020 5:12 am

    Welp I am here in period key at 4 am, and it looks like I have a 50% chance to die. I am scared :(

    If I survive I will update. If I don’t comment next 48 hours assume I am dead.





