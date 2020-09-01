$1 Million Old Chemstrand Road Resurfacing Project Is Now Underway

A million dollar project to resurface Old Chemstrand Road got underway this week from Highway 29 to the Solutia plant entrance.

The $1,040,250.49 total contract amount was awarded to CWR Contracting of Tallahassee, which has a local Pensacola office.

The resurfacing and associated shoulder work is expected to be completed by the end of November, according to the company’s projected timeline.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.