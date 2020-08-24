Young Marines Honor Memory Of Fallen Marine LCpl. Travis Nelson

August 24, 2020

The Young Marines of Pensacola honored a hero over the weekend in Bratt.

LCpl. Travis Nelson was killed in action on August 18, 2011, while conducting combat operations in in Helmand province, Afghanistan. Nelson, a former member of the Young Marines, had turned 19 just 13 days before his death and had been in Afghanistan for about a month.

The Young Marines of Pensacola is dedicated to ensuring that he is is never forgotten.

Nelson attended Bratt Elementary School from the first through fifth grades and Ernest Ward Middle School through the seventh grade. His family then moved to Pace, where he attended Pace High School.

The ceremony was held at the Travis Nelson Park in Bratt, which features a memorial and is dedicated to Nelson.

