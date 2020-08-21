Watching A Tropical Double Threat: Possibly Two Tropical Storms Or Hurricanes For The Gulf

All eyes are on a tropical double threat as there will likely be two tropical storms, or possibly hurricanes, in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

It is too early to know exactly how strong the systems will become or where they will impact. Local impacts in the North Escambia area can’t be ruled out; we will know more as we head into the weekend.

The latest information is the graphics on this page.