Visitor Ban At Florida Prisons Extended Until Mid-September

August 21, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic visitation suspension at Florida prisons has been extended again by the Florida Department of Corrections due to COVID-19.

The visitor ban is in effect this time until at least September 14 at all correctional institutions statewide.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the thousands of families who have recognized the importance of protecting our inmate population by suspending visitation. I look forward to the time we can safely welcome them back to visit their loved ones in person,” said FDC Secretary Mark Inch. “As more and more inmates move out of medical isolation and institutions begin normal operations, we are hopeful visitation will resume very soon. We are developing plans on how to conduct visitation in the safest way possible.”

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 