Visitor Ban At Florida Prisons Extended Until Mid-September

The COVID-19 pandemic visitation suspension at Florida prisons has been extended again by the Florida Department of Corrections due to COVID-19.

The visitor ban is in effect this time until at least September 14 at all correctional institutions statewide.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the thousands of families who have recognized the importance of protecting our inmate population by suspending visitation. I look forward to the time we can safely welcome them back to visit their loved ones in person,” said FDC Secretary Mark Inch. “As more and more inmates move out of medical isolation and institutions begin normal operations, we are hopeful visitation will resume very soon. We are developing plans on how to conduct visitation in the safest way possible.”

Inmates will continue to have access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitation. Legal visits will not be impacted, although attorneys are encouraged to consult with their clients via phone, email or mail during this time