Two Teen Pedestrians Hit By Pickup On Highway 95A; One Seriously Injured

Two teen pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck on Highway 95A early Saturday morning.

A Ford F150 driven by a 20-year old Cantonment man was traveling south on Highway 95A approaching Gateway Lane at 1:16 a.m. Two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, were walking southbound on the shoulder of Highway 95A, according to the Florida Highway Patrol when they were struck.

The 15-year male was seriously injured, while the 14-year old suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup and his 18-year old female passenger from Cantonment were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation into exactly how the crash occurred.

The FHP no longer releases the names of individuals involved in traffic crashes.

File photo.