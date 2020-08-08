Two Teen Pedestrians Hit By Pickup On Highway 95A; One Seriously Injured

August 8, 2020

Two teen pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck on Highway 95A early Saturday morning.

A Ford F150 driven by a 20-year old Cantonment man was traveling south on Highway 95A approaching Gateway Lane at 1:16 a.m.  Two teen boys, ages 14 and 15, were walking southbound on the shoulder of Highway 95A, according to the Florida Highway Patrol when they were struck.

The 15-year male was seriously injured, while the 14-year old suffered minor injuries.  The driver of the pickup and his 18-year old female passenger from Cantonment were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation into exactly how the crash occurred.

The FHP no longer releases the names of individuals involved in traffic crashes.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 