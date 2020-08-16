Two Seriously Injured In Cantonment SUV, Motorcycle Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a SUV and a motorcycle Saturday night in Cantonment.

The motorcycle and a Kia Soul collided on South Highway 97 near Arena Road about 7:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital by ShandsCair medical helicopter. The driver of the KIA was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by firefighters before being taken to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Cantonment, Ensley and Beulah stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.