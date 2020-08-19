Town Of Flomaton Employees Tests Positive For COVID-19; Most Town Buildings Closed To The Public

August 19, 2020

The Town of Flomaton has close town facilities to visitors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The town in  a statement that the employee became ill on August 11 and was sent home on paid leave. The employee received a positive coronavirus test result on Tuesday, August 18.

The town has closed their municipal complex, community center and fire department to visitors. All of the buildings have been cleaned, along with the library. After the exposure, the community center was professionally cleaned.

A drive-thru window is open normal business hours for court or utility payments, which can also be made online.

Mayor Dewey Bondurant has directed the mandatory use of face masks in most circumstances by town employees and volunteers “when two or more persons are present”.

The Alabama Department of Health is expected to do contact tracing and make any needed notifications to persons that may have been exposed to the infected employee.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 