Three New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in Escambia County, Alabama.

There have now been 20 reported deaths in the county with 1,169 total confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 93 cases confirmed in the past two weeks, and there are 143 more probable cases.

As of Friday, the Escambia County Healthcare Authority said they have recorded 499 positive COVID-19 tests at Atmore Community Hospital and 226 at DW McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

