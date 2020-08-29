Three Escambia Students COVID-19 Positive At Ransom, Jim Bailey And Ensley; 113 Students Possibly Exposed

After one week of school, the Escambia County School District reports three positive COVID-19 cases among students.

One case each was reported at Ransom Middle School, Jim Bailey Middle School and Ensley Elementary School.

A total of 113 students have been identified as exposed to the positive students as of Friday afternoon. The families of the students received specific contact from the schools, but parents of the entire student body at the three schools were also notified “in an abundance of caution and transparency”, according Escambia County School District Health Services Director Martha Hanna.

In Escambia County, any student who is determined to have had close contact with a COVID-19 case can’t return to school for two weeks. The students are able to continue with remote learning while out of school.

At Ransom Middle School, parents of students with close classroom contact received a letter (pictured here). The letter stated the students were last exposed on Thursday, August 27. Parents were instructed not to send those students back until September 14.

Pictured: A letter sent to parents of Ransom Middle School Students that were exposed to a COVID-19 positive student. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.