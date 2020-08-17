Test Results Are Back For Almost All Century Prison Inmates. Half Are COVID-19 Positive.

Results are back from most of the inmates tested for COVID-19 at Century Correctional Institution, with over half the tests coming back positive.

As of Sunday night, 759 inmates have tested positive for the virus at CCI and 748 were negative. Results were still pending for just 25 inmates. CCI houses about 1,500 inmates, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

There were 554 inmates held in quarantine and three medical isolation Sunday night. There have not been any inmate deaths reported at the Century prison.

A total of 35 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The great majority of inmates at Century CI who have tested positive showed mild or no symptoms of the virus when they were tested. All inmates continue to be provided with ongoing medical care and monitoring by facility health care professionals who follow CDC guidelines for the prevention, evaluation, treatment and management of COVID-19. Working in tandem with security staff, they are ensuring that inmates receive the care they need while still fulfilling FDC’s important public safety mission,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Testing has been offered to all CCI inmates, and each one is being monitored daily. All services, including medical and meals, are being provided to inmates within their housing units.