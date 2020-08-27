Tate High School Placed On Lockdown Due To A Gunshot — And Snake

August 27, 2020

Tate High School was place on a brief lockdown early Thursday afternoon due to a gunshot — and snake.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said someone at the school heard a gunshot, called deputies and the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown. An investigation by school resource officers and patrol deputies traced the gunshot to a nearby home.

That’s where they discovered the resident had “shot a big snake as they had all legal rights to do”, according to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs. The snake was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office believes student safety is paramount, as does the Escambia County School District, so we take all precautions as we investigate a situation involving our schools,” Hobbs said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 