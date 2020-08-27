Tate High School Placed On Lockdown Due To A Gunshot — And Snake

Tate High School was place on a brief lockdown early Thursday afternoon due to a gunshot — and snake.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said someone at the school heard a gunshot, called deputies and the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown. An investigation by school resource officers and patrol deputies traced the gunshot to a nearby home.

That’s where they discovered the resident had “shot a big snake as they had all legal rights to do”, according to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs. The snake was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office believes student safety is paramount, as does the Escambia County School District, so we take all precautions as we investigate a situation involving our schools,” Hobbs said.