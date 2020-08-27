State To Offer COVID-19 Testing In Walnut Hill On Friday

The Florida Department of Health is bringing COVID-19 testing to Walnut Hill on Friday.

The state-supported drive thru testing site will be at the Walnut Hill Community Center from 3-7 p.m. It will be the first testing location made available in the Walnut Hill community.

“We want to make testing available for anyone that wants to be tested,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com.

Results from the Walnut Hill testing site will be available within 24 hours, according to FDOH.

The Walnut Hill Community Center is located at 7850 HIghway 97 in Walnut Hill, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the Walnut Hill Fire Station. It is also known as the Walnut Hill Ruritan Building.