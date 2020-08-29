State Brings COVID-19 Testing To Walnut Hill

August 29, 2020

The Florida Department of Health brought COVID-19 testing to Walnut Hill Friday, the smallest community in the county to have a testing site since the start of the pandemic.

There were 22 people tested at the state-supported drive thru site at the Walnut Hill Community Center, also known as the Walnut Hill Ruritan Building. Test results are expected back within about 24 hours.

“We want to make testing available for anyone that wants to be tested,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com recently.

Pictured: COVID-19 testing Friday afternoon at the Walnut Hill Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

