Staff Wins Third Term As Atmore Mayor, But Challenger Smith Is Claiming ‘Voting Irregularities’

Atmore Mayor Jim Staff was reelected for a third term Tuesday, but his challenger, council member Susan Smith, is claiming the race is not over due to several “voting irregularities”.

“I am beyond grateful,” Staff said Tuesday night. “Tomorrow is a new day and it’s time to get back to work making Atmore the best that it can be for everyone in our community. Let’s all come together to make one Atmore.”

“It is not over; there are several, several voting irregularities that we will be looking into,” Smith said in a video posted Tuesday night. “So I am not conceding at this point. I want everybody to understand that. We are have a lot of issues that are being addressed right now as I am talking with you.”

Two incumbents will head back to the Atmore city council for another term – Webb Nall in District 1 and Jerome Wester in District 2. In District 3, incumbent Chris Walker was defeated by wide margin by Eunice Johnson with 72% of the vote. For the District 4 seat that was held by Smith, Shawn Lassiter defeated three other candidates with just over 50% of the total votes cast. And in District 5 incumbent Chris Harrison and challenger Bud Gideons will held to a runoff on October 6.

Here are complete, but unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election in Atmore:

MAYOR

Jim Staff (I) – 918

Susan Smith – 729

DISTRICT 1

Webb Nall (I) – 148

Bernard Williams – 125

DISTRICT 2

Jerome Webster (I) – 168

Angelia Norman – 112

DISTRICT 3

Eunice Johnson – 154

Chris Walker (I) – 59

DISTRICT 4

Shawn Lassiter – 271

Larry Houck – 170

Logan Walston – 59

Brandy Giger – 35

DISTRICT 5

Bub Gideons – 124*

Chris Harrison (I) – 106*

Sandra Gray – 98

*Gideons and Harrison to Oct. 6 runoff



